Firefighter Briefly Trapped at Brooklyn Fire

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 132 Montague Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/80qkCNAR05 — FDNY (@FDNY) December 10, 2021

Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A firefighter was briefly trapped as he fought a fire tearing through a Brooklyn Heights brownstone early Friday, the FDNY said.

The 6 a.m. fire started on the second floor of the Montague St. building near Henry St. and had spread to the upper floors when firefighters arrived, FDNY Chief of Operations John Hodgens said.

“We went in and did an aggressive search and attack on the fire,” Hodgens said. “They were operating under extreme fire conditions and a few of them got burned. We had a situation where one became trapped for a minute but we were quickly able to remove him.”

Seven firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. Many of the firefighters suffered burns pulling the trapped firefighter out of the building.

“It’s extremely difficult and a very emotional and nerve wracking situation, but we’re trained to do it and we were able to safely remove him,” Hodgens said about the rescue.

Over 200 firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics were called to the scene to fight the fire and render medical aid. The fire was under control by 9:30 a.m.

Only one resident was displaced by the fire and in the care of the Red Cross.

Fire Marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

#NYPD Aviation provides aerial reconnaissance for the @FDNY as they battle a 4 alarm fire in Brooklyn. Please avoid the are in the vicinity of Montague Street & Henry Street until fire activity is completed. pic.twitter.com/91SKy011Cw — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 10, 2021