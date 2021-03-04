Firefighter, Civilian Injured in IL House Fire

.@RockfordFire is on scene at 1500 East State Street for a residential structure fire. 1 civilian injured and transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/4KKr7V05Z3 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 3, 2021

Mar. 3—ROCKFORD — A house on East State Street was damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. to 1535 E. State St. where smoke and flames were coming from the third floor.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. A firefighter also was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later released.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage to the house is estimated at $60,000.

The damage left the house uninhabitable, forcing five people to look for temporary shelter.

