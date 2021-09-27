Firefighter Ejected from Truck in Collision with Vehicle En Route to Detroit (MI) Fire

Miriam Marini

A collision with a vehicle en route to a fire on Detroit’s east side left one woman with serious injuries and a fire captain ejected from the truck.

Four firefighters responding to what turned out to be a minor kitchen fire at a high-rise on East Jefferson Avenue collided with a four-door Mercedes Benz at 5:14 p.m. Monday about 1.5 miles away from the scene, said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

After making contact with the car, the fire truck went through a fence and into a house on McClellan Street. The firefighters were not seriously injured, and the house did not sustain major damage.

Inside the Mercedes-Benz was a 50-year-old woman who firefighters had to extricate from the car, entirely removing one of its doors. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital, Fornell said.

Fornell said the cause of the collision is under investigation by Detroit police.

The fire captain who was ejected from the truck was also transported to the receiving hospital, but did not appear to suffer any major injuries, Fornell said.

“He seemed in good spirits, he just got banged around,” Fornell said. The other three firefighters were transported to Ascension St. John’s for health checks, but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

All four firefighters will be place off-duty for the remainder of Monday, pending health examinations.

