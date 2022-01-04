Firefighter Hospitalized After NJ Strip Mall Fire

Jeff Goldman

nj.com

(TNS)

A firefighter had to be hospitalized after helping to battle a large fire at a strip mall in Parsippany early Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road, officials said. Video from the scene shows smoke pouring out of the roof of the shopping center, which houses a pizzeria, a learning center, a salon, a laundromat and other stores.

The firefighter is in stable condition, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Firefighters were still on the scene Tuesday morning dousing hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police closed Parsippany Road between Barnsboro Road and Allentown Road. The closure was expected to remain in place until late Tuesday morning.

Parsippany police referred questions to the prosecutor’s office, which declined to offer additional information.

