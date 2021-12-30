Firefighter Injured During St. Louis (MO) Fire

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

(MCT)

Dec. 30—ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was sent to the hospital early Thursday after being injured while fighting a fire in north city.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Lotus Avenue in the city’s Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Firefighters responded and found the building unoccupied and fire in the basement, first and second floors, the department said on Twitter.

The firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening, the department said.

