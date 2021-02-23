Firefighter Injured, Gloucester (MA) Home Badly Damaged by Fire

Gloucester Daily Times, Mass.

Feb. 23—A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a fire on Fleetwoods Drivethat badly damaged a single-family home on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 12 Fleetwoods Driveabout 3:45 p.m.for a report of a house fire. They arrived to see smoke coming from the building.

They found a fire burning inside, and extensive damage to the home’s interior.

One firefighter sustained what is believed to be a minor injury to his hand at the scene, fire Chief Eric Smithsaid in prepared statement. The firefighter was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and no one else was injured.

The fire was ultimately extinguished and firefighters started to clear the area around 5 p.m.

The home is not currently habitable, according to Smith.

According to city records, the home was built in 1988 and is assessed at $454,500. Fleetwoods Driveis off Essex Avenue, Route 133.

Four GloucesterFire engines, a ladder truck, rescue, Smith, Assistant Chief Bob Rivas, and Deputy Chief Tom LoGranderesponded to the scene, as well as Rehab Fiveof Beverlyand Beauport Emergency Medical Services. RockportFire provided station coverage.

The fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department.

