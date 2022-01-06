Firefighter Injured Responding to Fire that Damaged Akron (OH) Home

Akron Beacon Journal

(MCT)

An Akron firefighter was reportedly injured at the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s South Akron neighborhood.

The firefighter, who was not named, has been treated and is reported in stable condition, according to a release from the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the single family home about 8:30 a.m. Crews said they could see heavy smoke from the house as they left the fire station. The house, at 890 Berghoff St., is in a mixed residential and commercial neighborhood south of Interstate 76 and East Crosier Street.

Firefighters found flames on the first and second floors of the home and heavy smoke coming from the right side of the structure. The fire was reported under control by 8:51 a.m.

Additional details, including whether the home was occupied, were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

©2022 www.beaconjournal.com. Visit beaconjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.