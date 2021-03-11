Firefighter Injured When Shuttered LA Golf Course Clubhouse Burns

03/10/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 3800 Bergman Hwy. Photo by NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/iByGknsPNR — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) March 11, 2021

Katelyn Umholtz

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

(MCT)

Mar. 11—A vacant building caught fire Wednesday night in Algiers, congesting traffic in a commercial area and spewing smoke that could be seen for miles, according to the NOFD.

The fire was reported at about 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Behrman Place, the location of the abandoned Brechtel Park Country Club at a golf course that shuttered several years ago. One firefighter was taken to the hospital by paramedics for an elevated heart rate, but there weren’t other injuries, NOFD said.

The smell of smoke filled the air as flames burned the structure in the two-alarm blaze, which was challenging to put out once it spread to trees and brush in the wooded area. Officials also had to re-direct traffic in both directions on Behrman Place.

The fire was put under control at about 7:35 p.m., but the empty building was completely burned down.

