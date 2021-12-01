Firefighter Injures Leg, Dog Dies in Aurora (IL) House Fire

Megan Jones

Nov. 30—An Aurora firefighter injured his leg and was transported to the hospital and a dog died during a house fire Monday afternoon in Aurora that left four residents displaced, Aurora Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded around 2:06 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a house on fire in the 900 block of Clarendon Lane. Fire crews saw heavy fire coming out of the attached garage and extending to a vehicle parked in the driveway, officials said. The fire was also rapidly spreading to the second floor of the house, according to a press release from the Aurora Fire Department.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect two adjacent homes that were starting to catch on fire, officials said.

A 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl were at home when the fire started and escaped the house, officials said, but the man told firefighters there were two cats and a dog still inside.

Firefighters began searching for the pets and found the dog, who was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics performed CPR and administered oxygen to the dog, but the dog was pronounced dead. One of the cats was found and was OK, but the other cat was missing, according to the release.

A 52-year-old Aurora Fire Department lieutenant’s leg was injured during the fire and he was taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said. A 22-year-old firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The 38-year-old resident was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire rendered the home uninhabitable and displaced two adults and two children, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

