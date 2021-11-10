Firefighter, Multiple Residents Hurt in Manhattan Apartment Fire

Dozens of residents were injured along with a firefighter in a multiple-alarm fire at a six-story apartment building in the Washington Heights neighborhood, according to reports.

Video from NBC New York’s Chopper 4 showed firefighters rescuing people from fire escapes shrouded in smoke during the fire on 186th Street in Manhattan, New York.

The fire reportedly occurred after 6:30 a.m. on the first floor of the building and was under control in a little over an hour.

NBC reported that 19 were injured, whereas ABC7 put the number of victims at 15.