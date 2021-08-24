Firefighter, Police Officer Save Three People Trapped Inside Burning NJ Home

Anthony G. Attrino

nj.com

(MCT)

A police officer and a firefighter worked together on Sunday to save three people trapped in an early morning house fire in Bergen County, authorities said.

Firefighter Brian Comitto and Officer John McConnell were called about 3:30 a.m. to a report of a two-alarm house fire in the 100 block Green Street in Englewood, according to police.

When they arrived, the officer and firefighter found the first floor of the two-story home engulfed in flames, according to Fire Chief Erik S. Enersen.

McConnell heard a person crying for help from inside the home and forced the front door open, police said.

Entering the home, McConnell found two people in a room filling with smoke and led them outside, according to police.

The fire chief said Comitto used a portable ladder to rescue a third resident who was in a second-floor window.

“All three (residents) were transported to area hospitals with varying injuries,” Enersen said.

McConnell was hurt during the rescue and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not immediately disclosed on Monday.

Enersen said the fire was quickly extinguished and that the cause is under investigation.

“The fire department would like to commend the heroic actions of Firefighter Brian Comitto and Officer John McConnell, who rescued three occupants from the fire,” Enersen said in a statement.

