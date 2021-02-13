Firefighter Suffers Smoke Inhalation at Salisbury (MA) House Fire

Jim Sullivan

The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.

(MCT)

Feb. 12—SALISBURY — A firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire broke out on Beach Road Thursday night.

Fire Chief Scott Carrigansaid his department responded to a report of a house fire at 46 Beach Roadat roughly 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Carrigan, the two and a half story, wood-frame house was under renovation and not occupied when the blaze broke out.

“The first arriving crew found a fire on the first floor with some extension to the second floor,” Carrigan said. “Heavy smoke was showing throughout the structure. They forced entry into the building and made an interior attack and did an excellent job limiting the spread of the fire.

“We spent a significant amount of time opening up the building and getting after some of the hot spots that had gotten into the walls. It was knocked down in about the first 20 minutes but there was some extension into the walls and into the second floor and the attic. There was extensive damage to the building throughout but, in the end, a lot of that is cosmetic. Structurally, I think the building is still sound.”

Units from Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Hampton and Seabrook fire departments responded to the scene as well Thursday night, while the Merrimac Fire Departmentprovided station coverage for Salisbury.

According to Carrigan, one firefighter was taken to the hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

“Everyone that was there did an excellent job in limiting fire spread,” Carrigan said. “It took one hour or more to get all of the spaces opened up and get the fire fully extinguished. We had most of the people there released by 10 p.m.”

Carrigan said the fire has been deemed accidental.

“The cooperation that we have with our mutual aid partners certainly was a factor in the success of this incident,” Carrigan said.

According to assessor’s records, the property was previously owned by Dorothy and Francis Eatonwho sold it to Northborough-based 46 Beach Road LLCfor $210,000 on July 24, 2020.

Staff writer Jim Sullivancovers Amesburyand Salisburyfor The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.comor by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.

___

(c)2021 The Daily News of Newburyport (Newburyport, Mass.)

Visit The Daily News of Newburyport (Newburyport, Mass.) at www.newburyportnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.