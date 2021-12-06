Firefighters Battle Deer Park (NY) House Fire

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

Photos and video by Bryan Lopez

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the Deer Park (NY) Fire Department on Long Island was alerted for a reported residential structure fire on Milleridge Drive.

Upon arrival, commanding units were met with smoke showing from the second floor of the home. A working fire was transmitted and command advised incoming units that the fire was on the second floor, in a bedroom, on the exposure 4 side of the structure.

Mutual aid was brought in from the Dix Hills Fire Department, Wyandanch Fire Company, and North Babylon Fire Company to assist at the scene. First-arriving crews were able to quickly locate and knock down the fire without incident, preventing further fire damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal’s office.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

