Firefighters Battle Fire at Lodge on Mount Charleston Near Vegas

We are devastated by the loss of the iconic Mt. Charleston Lodge. Visitors to the mountain today are advised that there will be a road closure most of the day on Hwy 157/Kyle Canyon Rd from Echo Rd to top. pic.twitter.com/0HaXc2Lvb5 — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) September 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews on Friday battled a fire at a hotel and restaurant on a mountain that is a popular retreat from summer heat for Las Vegas residents.

The extent of damage to the Mount Charleston Lodge wasn’t clear and no information was immediately available on a possible cause, Las Vegas news outlets reported.

The fire was reported at about 4:45 a.m. and there was no immediate report of injuries.

Photos posted online showed flames flaring from at least one lodge building and the Regional Transit Commission of Southern Nevada said there was no access to the immediate area because of the fire and the investigation.

All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.