Firefighters Battle Fire at Modesto (CA) Senior Living Center

Feb. 14—Upward of 60 people, many using walkers, a few in wheelchairs, were evacuated Sunday morning as firefighters attacked a blaze at a senior independent living community in central Modesto.

The fire began about 8 a.m. in an upstairs apartment in one of the wings of Parkview Christian Estates, located on Napier Drive just north of Rumble Road near College Avenue. It was contained to the apartment and attic space, but smoke damage extended into the hallway and some adjoining units, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Shockey said at the scene.

As firefighters got water on the flames, they also cleared residents from the units closest to the fire. Police officers were primarily responsible for evacuating the bulk of the residents, the battalion chief said, so firefighters could focus on stopping the blaze.

Logistical issues including the limited mobility of some residents posed a “huge problem,” Shockey said.

“We knew they were going to have their hands full. … It was a bad situation,” said Sgt. Michael Hicks, who added that officers also worked to quickly assess residents for any immediate medical needs.

One man in only his boxer shorts was carried down an outside stairway while sitting in his wheelchair. Conscious and apparently alert, he was placed on a gurney and quickly given a sheet or light blanket to protect against the morning cold. Many others walked out on their own, solo or in pairs and small groups.

Those evacuated gathered in the warmth of the Parkview auditorium across the parking lot from the residence buildings. There, they were offered water, and a police officer said food would be brought for those who needed to eat because of low blood sugar.

A Parkview employee said a roll call was taken and all residents were accounted for. Shockey, too, said all residents who were on site at the time of the fire got out largely OK. One firefighter and three residents were taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of mild smoke inhalation, he said.

The firefighting response involved Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated crews. AMR had several ambulance crews on scene, and Pacific Gas & Electric and the Modesto Irrigation District responded to ensure gas and electric power safety.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, the Fire Department reported later in the day. There may be up to 50 occupants requiring assistance with temporary housing.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine cause and origin.

