Firefighters Battle Fire in Grow Room at MA Marijuana Company

STERLING – A grow room at The Botanist, a state-licensed marijuana cultivation company at 32 Chocksett Road, lit up in smoke early Thursday.

The small fire’s preliminary cause appears to be a malfunctioning grow lamp, according to Firefighter-Paramedic Jim Emerton, a Fire Department spokesman.

The malfunction caused debris to fall and ignite the grow room, Emerton said.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the business just after 6 a.m. Firefighters got it under control quickly, Emerton said.

Firefighters from Clinton, Holden, Leominster, Princeton, West Boylston and Westminster provided mutual aid. Lancaster covered the station.

The state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene.

There were no injuries to The Botanist employees or firefighters.

It was not immediately known when The Botanist could resume marijuana grow operations.

