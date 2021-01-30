Firefighters Battle Large Fire on Ocean City (NJ) Boardwalk

Rebecca Panico

nj.com

(TNS)

Firefighters were battling a large blaze on the Ocean City boardwalk Saturday morning in below-freezing temperatures.

Billows of black smoke could be seen rising over storefronts from Fox29\u2032s live webcam.

Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional information was not immediately available, but photos posted on social media showed flames shooting from the top of a building and thick smoke drifting over the Ocean City boardwalk.

Ocean City NJ: Structure Fire on the Boardwalk near Double Shot Amusement Park. OCFD with several mutual aid fire crews are on scene working BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/e4nh8Wo8am — First Responder 🚨 🚨 (@911__ICE) January 30, 2021

#BREAKING: 4-alarm fire burning on the Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk. This is happening near 10th/Boardwalk, Castaway Cove area. It's not clear what is burning at this time, or a cause. The Action Cam on scene shows black smoke billowing from the boardwalk. @6abc pic.twitter.com/VSG5yQorAl — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) January 30, 2021