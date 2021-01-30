Firefighters Battle Large Fire on Ocean City (NJ) Boardwalk

Firefighters battled a large fire on the Ocean City boardwalk Saturday morning in below-freezing temperatures.

Rebecca Panico

nj.com

(TNS)

Firefighters were battling a large blaze on the Ocean City boardwalk Saturday morning in below-freezing temperatures.

Billows of black smoke could be seen rising over storefronts from Fox29\u2032s live webcam.

Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional information was not immediately available, but photos posted on social media showed flames shooting from the top of a building and thick smoke drifting over the Ocean City boardwalk.

