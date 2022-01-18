Firefighters Battle Mineola (NY) Commercial Fire

FirstOnScenePhotos shared some images from the scene of a raging commercial fire on Long Island, New York.

About a dozen residents were displaced Friday evening, January 14, 2022, after a commercial building caught fire in the village of Mineola.

Frigid temperatures and a howling wind hampered fire operations throughout the night. Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said no one was injured in the four-alarm fire on Second Street near Main Street.

Firefighters from around Nassau County responded to the fire at the building, which had stores on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

The Red Cross also responded to assist with displaced residents.

The following evening, Saturday January 15, at about the same hour, the fire reignited with flames shooting through the roof.

Multiple tower ladders and master streams were put into operation on another frigid night. Mutual aid companies assisted into the operation.

