Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Huge PA Home

Sarah Cassi

The Express-Times

(MCT)

Fire crews called early Tuesday morning were battling a 3-alarm blaze in a Lehigh County home.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. at a home at 3015 Barrington Lane, a cul-de-sac off of Fairfield Drive in Salisbury Township.

Catasauqua Fire Department reported flames were seen through the home’s roof and the house was evacuated.

Two ambulances were requested for two firefighters a little before 7 a.m., according to emergency radio reports.

The 36,800-square-foot home was built in 1997 and sold Monday.

The home’s Zillow listing went viral, with its six bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, trompe l’oiel artwork and a wine cellar with a faux French avenue.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.

Sarah Cassi may be reached at scassi@lehighvalleylive.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit lehighvalleylive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING