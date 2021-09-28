Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Jersey Shore Waterfront Homes

Erik Larsen and Thomas P. Costello

BRICK – A major three-alarm fire has destroyed one waterfront home and significantly damaged another on Monday in the Bay Harbor neighborhood, according to township police.

The afternoon blaze at 3:30 p.m. on Bay Way triggered a massive response from firefighters, EMS personnel and law enforcement officers on Monday. As firefighters worked to contain the inferno in strong wind gusts, requests for additional manpower and equipment — including fire boats — were made from throughout the region. One firefighter suffered a minor burn in the conflagration, police said.

Both properties are on the Brick side of South Branch Kettle Creek off Barnegat Bay.

The initial call brought first responders to the house at 31 Bay Way, where heavy smoke and flames had forced a resident at home to flee, said Sgt. Jim Kelly, a spokesman for the Brick Township Police Department.

The winds then helped the fire to spread to the upper portion of the second house at 29 Bay Way as well as one additional area on the property, Kelly said.

The Brick Township fire companies of Pioneer Hose, Breton Woods, Laurelton and Herbertsville all responded to the blaze, he said.

The Toms River fire companies of Silverton and East Dover; as well as borough fire companies from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach also responded to the blaze.

Brick Police and its EMS division were also on scene.

The Jackson and Lakewood fire departments covered the township’s fire houses while Brick fireifghters were fully engaged in battling the Bay Way blaze, Kelly said.

The fire is being investigated by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Brick Police Detective Bureau and the Brick Fire Safety Bureau, he said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Brick Fire Safety Bureau Chief Kevin Batzel at 732-458-4100.

No further information was being made public on Monday night, Kelly said.

