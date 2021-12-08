Firefighters Battle Two High Point (NC) Fires

Paul B. Johnson

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.

Dec. 8—HIGH POINT — Firefighters battled a pair of unrelated fires within about half a mile of each other Tuesday in western High Point.

The first fire happened about 10:25 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Dorothy Street. Residents of the apartment where the fire started escaped without injuries, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright of the High Point Fire Department said.

Families in three apartments had to be evacuated and have been displaced, he said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

The second fire began at a large outbuilding behind a house in the 100 block of Briggs Place and was reported about 12:30 p.m., Wright told The High Point Enterprise. The fire caused significant damage, he said.

No one was injured, he said. Investigators say the fire may have started from outdoor burning near the building.

Wright said the fire highlights the danger of outdoor fires amid current extremely dry conditions, which have prompted an outdoor burning ban.

“Please don’t do any outdoor burning of any kind,” Wright said.

