Firefighters Contend with Debris at NJ House Fire

Photos and info by Ron Jeffers

On the afternoon of November 28, 2021, Palisades Park (NJ) volunteer firefighters were toned out to a reported fire on West Harwood Terrace. Communications reported receiving numerous phone calls and arriving police reported a working fire.

The alarm was transmitted around 1 p.m., bringing out all of the borough’s fire companies. Fire was showing from the front of the occupied, 2 1/2-story, wood-frame dwelling. Firefighters lined in and mutual aid was summoned from Ridgefield and Fort Lee. This was followed by a call for units from Leonia and Fairview.

A view from the open front door showed a collection of debris at the entrance leading into the home. Handlines were deployed and some headway on flames was in effect. One occupant was reported removed from the home.

Heavy smoke continued pushing from the building and was visible in the sky from several towns away. The interior stairs appeared to be compromised as conditions began to deteriorate. Ground ladders were ordered set up around the structure for egress. Members were ordered to evacuate the building, and a PAR was conducted. Flames then appeared from the second floor and attic areas.

Due to overhead power lines, so common in this part of New Jersey, Ladder 1, positioned in front of the building, was unable to use its aerial ladder. Fort Lee Ladder 1 was located on the “D” side of the fire building, on a hilly street. That company was able to maneuver their truck at the curb and raised their aerial ladder below power lines to the structure. For a while, the ladder pipe was charged, followed by firefighters climbing the ladder to use hooks.

Heavy smoke and fire pushed out of the building for a time as firefighters used numerous handlines from the exterior to assist in knocking down the fire. The incident was placed under control around 2:40 p.m.

At the scene, two firefighters were seen being treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries. In addition, Teaneck’s Box 54 Club canteen unit was on the scene and set up a rehab station on the chilly and gloomy afternoon.

MORE RON JEFFERS

Stubborn Guttenberg (NJ) Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy

Seven Firefighters Injured at Jersey City (NJ) Fire

Crews Battle Five-Alarm Kearny (NJ) Fire

Photos: Firefighters Battle Stubborn Fort Lee (NJ) Apartment Fire