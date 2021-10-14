Firefighters Discover Two Dead in FL Mobile Home Fire

According to a report from NBC6, Clay County (FL) Fire Rescue (CCFR) officials announced the death of two people in a mobile home fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

On arrival, CCFR crews found the home engulfed in smoke. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered two people dead inside the home.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The victims’ names have yet to be released, and no other details have been made available.

RELATED

Mobile Home Fires

THE DANGERS OF MOBILE HOME FIRES

Humpday Hangout: Fires in RVs and Mobile Homes