Firefighters Find Victim at Fatal Buffalo (NY) Fire

Mar. 3—A Buffalo man died in a fire in his house on Roesch Avenue on Tuesday night.

“We found him in an upstairs, second-floor bedroom,” said Buffalo Fire Department Division Chief Daniel Bossi.

Bossi said neighbors and passersby called in the fire at the house at 111 Roesch around 9:30 p.m.

“The fire started on the first floor,” Bossi said. “Probably three-quarters of the first floor was filled with fire when we got there.”

Firefighters received reports that the man was still in the house, and immediately started looking for him.

“They aggressively searched the second floor without protection of water,” Bossi said. “They found the gentleman in the upstairs bedroom.”

The 56-year-old man, who Bossi said lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. A cat also died in the fire.

Damage was listed at $140,000.

Buffalo firefighters responded to a second fire just after midnight at 333 Cornwall Ave.

The first call was of an odor of smoke, and a follow-up call reported fire, Bossi said. The fire started in a rear bedroom on the first floor, and spread to the second floor.

Four adults and seven children made it out of the house safely, Bossi said.

Damage to the house was listed at $170,000.

While the causes of both fires have not been determined, Bossi said neither fire seems suspicious.

