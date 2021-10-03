Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at Brooklyn Fire

FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Michael Gala provided an updated from the scene of a fire at 530 45th Street in Brooklyn earlier this morning. Read more: https://t.co/hxa8FyH1Dm pic.twitter.com/57xR0C8CDk — FDNY (@FDNY) October 2, 2021

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters made multiple rescues at a fire in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood that left several people injured, according to reports.

The fire occurred 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of 45th Street, according to WABC 7.

Crews rescued a four-year-old child from the second floor of the home and several other people from the top floor. A total of 16 people were injured, five of them seriously, the report said.

No firefighters were reportedly injured.

“We had a report of a building fire. Our units responded, we got here in three minutes and forty seconds. Units found a heavy fire condition on the second floor,” said FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Michael Gala from the scene of a fire at 530 45th Street.

“One of our officers found a child on the second floor, quickly removed that child to the street. At the same time, members found several victims on the top floor and removed them expeditiously from the fire building. We had a very high patient count, we had 16 patients at the scene of this fire, 4 suffering life-threatening injuries, the rest have non-life-threatening injuries,” Chief Gala continued.

“Some of the victims were sheltered in the rear yard as our units were extinguishing the fire and several occupants of the building fled to the buildings next door. The fire was placed under control in about 45 minutes,” elaborated Chief Gala. “No injuries at this time to our members. This went to one-alarm, we had 12 units and approximately 60 Firefighters on the scene. Our Fire Marshals are on the scene for the cause and origin investigation to determine how the fire originated.”

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Civilian Rescue: The Reason We Exist

Aggressive and Practical Search: It’s Still About the Victim

Rescuers vs. Rescued: Are Our Priorities Backward?

The Long and Short of It: Maximizing Primary Search on the Suburban Fireground