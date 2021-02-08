Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at New Britain (CT) Fire

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(TNS)

One person died in an overnight fire in a New Britain apartment building, a fire official said.

The fire at 85 Spring St. was reported shortly after 2 a.m., Chief Raul Ortiz said. When firefighters arrived, it was burning on the top floor of the six-story building.

Firefighters rescued multiple people, he said, but “we unfortunately have one fatality.”

Crews from West Hartford, Hartford, Bristol and UConn helped New Britain firefighters.

