Firefighters Make Rescues at Four-Alarm Baltimore Apartment Fire

McKenna Oxenden

Baltimore Sun

(MCT)

At least 160 firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze after rescuing people in a four-story Charles North apartment building on Wednesday morning, Baltimore’s firefighter union said.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said in a tweet just before 5 a.m. that firefighters responded to the 100 block W. 22nd St. and saw fire showing from “multiple floors.” A second alarm dispatching more personnel was then called, the union said.

An official spokesperson for the Baltimore Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Firefighters said in a tweet about 30 minutes later that a third alarm was then activated. There was fire showing on the second, third and fourth floors of the apartment building and people were being rescued by ladders. It is unclear how many people the department rescued.

As temperatures hovered well below freezing at around 25 degrees, firefighters evacuated the building due to the flames throughout the complex and opted to fight the blaze from the outside, the union said. A fourth alarm was then called, accounting for 17 engines, eight trucks and more than 130 personnel.

The firefighters union said four more engines were called to the scene “due to the large use of water from fire hydrants.”

Baltimore City Department of Public Works was called to the scene, the union said just after 7 a.m., as the department continues “experiencing water problems.” It is unclear what exact issues are plaguing firefighters.

Two additional engines were called bringing a total of 23 engines, out of the department’s 28, to the scene and an additional 30 personnel to bring the total to 160.

