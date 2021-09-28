Firefighters Make Rescues at San Francisco Mission District Fire

San Francisco (CA) firefighters responded to an overnight fire in the Mission District that sent one person to the hospital.

On September 26, 2021, San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 reported on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries from the fire at 58 Rondel Place. The union lauded firefighters for making rescues at the scene of the fire, which displaced seven people.

Crews also reportedly managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the occupied apartments on either side of the original fire building.

Great job done by #SFFD personnel rescuing victims and keeping heavy fire from spreading to the occupied apartments on either side of this building. 7 people were displaced but the number could have been greater.@RafaelMandelman @SFFDPIO @welcometomannys @KTVU @KRON4Desk @MLNow pic.twitter.com/EDh9FnK053 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 26, 2021

