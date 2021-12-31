Firefighters Pull Critically Injured Man from Lafayette (LA) House Fire

Katie Gagliano

Dec. 30—A man was critically injured in an early morning fire on Camino Real Road, the Lafayette Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 400 block of Camino Real Road at 3:58 a.m. Thursday and discovered two of the home’s occupants outside. They told firefighters one person was still inside and the man was found in the garage after attempting to escape the fire, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.

Responders cut the garage door open and emergency crews began providing care for his critical injuries and he was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The other two occupants escaped without injuries, but the family’s dog died in the fire, Trahan said.

The fire originated in a bedroom and spread throughout the structure, causing major fire damage to the house and damage to at least one vehicle. The fire remains under investigation, the department statement said.

