Firefighters Pull One from Fatal Fremont (CA) House Fire

Nov. 1—An adult was pulled from inside a burning Fremont house Saturday night but died at the scene, while three other residents were hospitalized with injuries, according to firefighters.

Firefighters arrived around 7:17 p.m. to find three adults who had escaped the fire attempting to douse flames with a garden hose and towels, according to an Instagram post by the Fremont Fire Department. Fire was blowing out of the garage of the one-story house on the 4100 block of Bacinada Court, and two vehicles were fully involved in flames. The blaze threatened a neighboring home as well, according to Fremont fire officials.

Firefighters were told an additional adult was trapped inside the house.

“Crews performed an aggressive interior search in zero visibility and high heat conditions,” according to firefighters. “The adult was located, extricated and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

An Alameda County coroner’s official said the body had been identified, but next of kin had not been notified.

The three other residents had varying degrees of smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. The two-alarm blaze was under control in a half hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fremont fire investigators and Fremont police, as is typical with fire fatalies.

