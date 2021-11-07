Firefighters Put Out Second Major Fire at Tri-Cities (WA) Apartment Complex

Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Nov. 6—KENNEWICK, Wa. — A family of four was displaced Friday night in the second fire this year at the Tanglewood apartment complex in Kennewick.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, according to Kennewick police.

But in an April fire at the complex, Matthew F. Rowlette, 42, died after being pulled from his burning apartment.

Saturday the Kennewick Fire Department was called at 11:07 p.m. to the complex south of Kamiakin High School at 465 N. Arthur St., said Fire Chief Chad Michael.

Flames were coming out of a second-story bedroom window when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters doused the fire with water from outside the building, as more crews arrived to search for anyone inside the apartment.

They also made sure nearby apartments were evacuated and once the fire was out, checked to make sure that the fire had not spread.

The Kennewick Fire Department chaplain helped find temporary housing for the adult and three children whose apartment was damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

