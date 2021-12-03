Firefighters Rescue Dog from NM House Fire

Justin Garcia

Las Cruces Sun-News

(MCT)

LAS CRUCES – Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of N. San Pedro Street just after 6 a.m. The news release said that firefighters were initially delayed in controlling the fire “due to a large amount of items being densely packed in the home.”

The news release added that a dog was rescued by firefighters during the blaze. The dog was rendered aid before they were taken to a local veterinarian.

“There is no further information on the condition of the dog,” the release said.

Fire damage was contained to the house and brought under control within 15 minutes, according to the release. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and an estimate of damages has not yet been determined, the release said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Others are reading:

©2021 www.lcsun-news.com. Visit lcsun-news.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.