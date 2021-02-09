Firefighters Rescue Four from Rock Island (IL) House Fire

Emily Andersen
Quad City Times, Davenport, Iowa
(MCT)
Feb. 8—Four people were rescued from a house fire Monday morning, according to news release from the Rock Island Fire Department.
All four were treated at a local hospital for injuries, but none were life threatening.
The residents at 4516 6th Ave were alerted to the fire around 5 a.m. by a smoke alarm, but were unable to escape down the stairs because of the smoke and heat. Instead they escaped out onto the porch roof where they were rescued by first-arriving fire crews.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater that was in use on the rear, three-season porch.
No firefighters were injured.
___
(c)2021 Quad City Times, Davenport, Iowa
Visit Quad City Times, Davenport, Iowa at http://www.qctimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.