Firefighters Rescue Pair of Dogs from Arden Arcade (CA) House Fire

Dec. 21—Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire Monday evening in the Arden Arcade area, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

The dogs were found as crews responded to a residential fire, Metro Fire said in a tweet shortly after 8:15 p.m.

The department posted photos showing firefighters treating the two dogs on the grass outside a residence, with one of the dogs receiving oxygen through a mask placed on its snout.

“Our firefighters are equipped with special masks designed for pets to use in situations just like this,” Metro Fire wrote.

The incident happened at a home on Los Molinos Way, near Arden Way and Watt Avenue. The cause of the fire was not known, and no other injuries were reported.

