Firefighters Rescue Pets from Burning Homes in Two Merrillville (IN) Fires

Mar. 14—MERRILLVILLE — Over the past two days, firefighters have rescued multiple pets from house fires in Merrillville.

Merrillville Fire Department Chief Ed Yerga commended the work of the crews who saved the lives of homeowners’ cats and dogs.

At 2 p.m. Saturday Merrillville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7700 block of Jennings Street, Yerga said.

Heavy smoke was coming from the front of the home and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 20 minutes.

A dog was rescued from the basement and was unharmed, Yerga said. The house as badly damaged and no residents were at home during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters from Crown Point and Griffith aided Merrillville crews.

Another house fire on Friday had multiple animals in need of help.

At noon Friday crews were called to a fire in a one-story single family home in the 5600 block of Washington Street.

Heavy smoke and fire was visible from the rear of the home and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes.

The house was badly damaged and six cats and a dog were rescued from inside. Firefighters were able to save the dog and one cat, but five cats died, Yerga said.

“The poor dog wasn’t breathing well and had burns on his face,” Yerga said. “One of the cats we were able to save with oxygen but the others sadly were not able to make it.”

The fire is still under investigation and no foul play is suspected, he said.

Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hobart, and Schererville fire departments assisted at the scene and Highland Fire Department provided station coverage for Merrillville crews.

No people were injured and the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

