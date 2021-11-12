Firefighters Rescue Resident from DE House Fire; Three Injured

Yusra Asif

Nov. 12—Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Wilmington on Thursday, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.

Smoke could be seen about 4 p.m. coming out of a two-story rowhouse in the first block of E. 30th St. when the firefighters arrived on the scene, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to rescue a resident trapped inside by removing them through the second-floor window and getting them onto the ground using a ladder.

Of the two residents taken to the hospital, one is reported to be in serious condition, according to the department. A third person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation from trying to assist in the rescue prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

The fire was extinguished just before 5 p.m., the department said.

Four residents have been displaced from the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

