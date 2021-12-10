Firefighters Rescue Two Men from New Orleans Fire; 12 Cats Die

12/09/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. Esplanade & N Prier St. 12 Cats pulled from building and work on. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/tDQybA1zPU — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 9, 2021

Matt Sledge

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

(TNS)

Dec. 9—One by one, New Orleans firefighters on Thursday carried the limp bodies of 12 cats out of a burning Esplanade Avenue apartment building and placed oxygen masks on their tiny faces in a bid to save them.

Despite a long resuscitation effort on the Esplanade neutral ground, all 12 cats perished in a fire that also left two people suffering from smoke inhalation, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 8:21 a.m. inside a two-story, wood-framed building at 1833 Esplanade Ave., which contains three apartments.

Firefighters arrived by 8:27 a.m. and rescued two men trapped on a rear balcony. One of them was the building’s owner, a cat-lover who told the firefighters that many animals remained inside.

‘Another one!’

At 8:42 a.m., firefighters propped a ladder against the building, climbed up to a balcony and used a hook to break a second-floor window. Then, one after the other, firefighters brought the unconscious cats out of the building to astonished gasps from bystanders.

“Another one!” a woman shouted as a firefighter brought the eighth feline out of the building.

At the same time, a paramedic was on the steps of the residence next door administering aid to one of the men who had been rescued. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation on scene, and another was transported to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at 8:49 a.m. Firefighters administered oxygen to the cats using special miniature masks designed for pets, and massaged their bodies well into the next hour in an attempt to save them, but those efforts proved futile.

Fire Superintendent Roman Nelson said the building’s owner told them the cats were a mix of his own pets and feral cats visiting the building.

The fire began in an upstairs bedroom of a front apartment. Its cause is under investigation, the Fire Department said.

The NOFD is one of several area fire departments equipped with the special pet-sized masks. Those masks have previously been used to successfully save a cat after another fire in the 7th Ward.

