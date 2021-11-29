Firefighters Rescue Woman from Burning NJ Townhouse

Richard Cowen

nj.com

(TNS)

Neptune City firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning townhouse on Thanksgiving night.

The fire, at 1221 Adams Way, was first reported at 7:40 p.m after a woman called to say she her house was on fire and she was trapped on the second floor. Three Neptune police officers were first to arrive and found the woman’s brother on the first floor, police said.

The man escaped, and police knocked down the flames on the first floor with a fire extinguisher. But they couldn’t get upstairs because of heavy smoke, said Neptune police Chief Matthew J. Quagliato.

Neptune City firefighters arrived, went upstairs and escorted the woman down, Quagliato said. The woman and her brother were treated at the scene for “very minor” burns and smoke inhalation, Quagliato said, and then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Neptune firefighters extinguished the blaze with an assist by companies from Asbury Park, Avon, Wall, and Wanamassa. Quagliato said there was “moderate” damage to the townhouse.

“Our police officers and firefighters did an outstanding job,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the local news you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a voluntary subscription.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.