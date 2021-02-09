Firefighters Respond to Fatal Fort Worth (TX) Apartment Fire

Kaley Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
(MCT)
Feb. 9—At least one person died as firefighters fought a blaze at a southwest Fort Worth apartment complex Monday evening, according to the Fort Worth fire department.
Firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North at about 7 p.m. Monday. Flames were coming from all three floors of the apartment building. The fire was under control by 8:15 p.m., the Fort Worth fire department tweeted, but said one person had died as a result of the fire.
Investigators were on the scene, but details remained limited Monday night.
