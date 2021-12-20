Firefighters Respond to North Bellport (NY) House Fire

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

Photos and video by Bryan Lopez

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the Bellport (NY) Fire Department on Long Island was alerted for a reported residential structure fire on Association Road. Upon arrival, units were met with heavy fire coming from the front windows of the single-story home. A working fire was transmitted, and mutual aid was brought in from the Hagerman and Brookhaven fire departments to assist at the scene.

A car was parked in the driveway, so it was unknown whether an occupant was still inside the house. Firefighters made entry and searched the house, but found no occupants.

First-due crews made an aggressive interior attack, quickly knocking down the main body of fire. Firefighters were able to bring the alarm under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

