Firefighters Respond to Working Structure Fire at Lexington (KY) Townhouses

Karla Ward and Rayleigh Deaton

Lexington Herald-Leader

(MCT)

Aug. 10—The Lexington Fire Department worked to contain a structure fire in a gated community on the 1100 block of Zoeller Court in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Newtown Pike and Citation Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from a triplex, Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

Later, firefighters moved to a “defensive operation” and had firefighters pull out of the building because of a partial collapse of the second floor, Saas said.

One firefighter was evaluated for possible heat exhaustion but was not taken to a hospital.

Saas said at about 3:30 p.m. that the bulk of the fire had been extinguished, and firefighters were checking for hot spots.

More than a dozen units from the Lexington Fire Department remained at the scene as of about 3:30 p.m.

Saas said he did not know if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out. He said that if they were all occupied, the residents of all three townhouses will be displaced because of the damage.

