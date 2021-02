In the inaugural edition of the Firefighting Fridays series​, Jeff Shupe and other members of Strategic Fire offer a panel discuss on various aspects of fire department culture.

On the panel: Jeff Shupe, Jerry Knapp, Chad Gruver, Jeff Diederich, John Matier, Micah Hydeman, Jeff Warren

More: http://www.strategicfiretraining.com/​

ALSO

Podcast: Sons of the Flag: Jeff Shupe and Aaron Fields