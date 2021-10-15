Firefighting Fridays: Engine Company Leadership

Strategic Fire Training/YouTube

In this Firefighting Fridays discussion, members of Strategic Fire Training take one of Jeff Shupe’s leadership classes and apply its lessons to being an engine company officer.

More: http://www.strategicfiretraining.com/

The panel: Jeff Shupe, Jerry Knapp, Jeff Diederich, John Matier, Chad Gruver

MORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display