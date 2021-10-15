Firefighting Fridays: Engine Company Leadership

In this Firefighting Fridays discussion, members of Strategic Fire Training take one of Jeff Shupe’s leadership classes and apply its lessons to being an engine company officer.
The panel: Jeff Shupe, Jerry Knapp, Jeff Diederich, John Matier, Chad Gruver
