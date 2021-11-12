Firefighting Fridays: Large-Scale Fires

Strategic Fire Training/YouTube

In this Firefighting Fridays discussion, Jeff Shupe and other members of Strategic Fire Training review a large fire from Shupe’s career in Cleveland in the early 2000s. They discuss the need for proper apparatus placement and what you do when you have to go defensive.

The panel: Jeff Shupe, Jeff Diederich, Chad Gruver, John Matier, Micah Hydeman

More: http://www.strategicfiretraining.com/

