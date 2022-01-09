At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Critically Injured in Catastrophic Bronx Fire

Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

(TNS)

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, and dozens more were were critically injured in a raging Bronx apartment building fire Sunday, FDNY officials said. It is being called New York City’s worst fire in more than 30 years.

The victims are a mix of adults and children, FDNY sources said.

The five-alarm blaze broke out about 10:54 a.m. on the third floor of the 19-story building on E. 181st St. near Tiebout Ave. in Fordham Heights, FDNY sources said. By 1 p.m., some 200 firefighters had brought the fire under control.

Mayor Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro were on scene during the aftermath.

Medics rushed 32 people with life-threatening injuries and three with serious injuries to local hospital, officials said. Nineteen people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

“They keep pulling people out,” an FDNY source said.

More than 40 people were rescued from the burning building, FDNY sources said.

The building includes apartments converted into duplexes and has spaces hard to reach for firefighters.

“It’s a tough place to fight a fire,” the FDNY source said.

Public records show the building has multiple open violations for mouse and roach infestations, peeling lead paint and water leaks. One open complaint with city Housing Preservation and Development makes reference to defective fire retardant material in a first-floor ceiling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fdnyrigs/YouTube