Five-Alarm Fire Burns Historic Building at Brockton (MA) Fairgrounds

Brockton fire is operating at a fourth alarm at the Brockton fairgrounds 500 Belmont St. the old State House on the Fairgrounds property is burning.￼ pic.twitter.com/x3kpJ96fzN — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 17, 2021

Firefighters in the Massachusetts city of Brockton responded to multiple overnight fires, including a large fire that burned an historic building at the Brockton Fairgrounds.

According to WCVB, a fire engulfed the State House building just before 1 a.m. The building was reportedly abandoned, and prompted concern from officials because of its age and condition.

“When we arrived, we saw the fire and started to force the door,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told The Enterprise. “The fire had already penetrated the big overhang and wood was dropping on the firefighters’ heads, so we had to back them out. The fire was through the cupola, so we pulled everybody back and conducted a defensive attack.” Water supply was also a concern at first as crews had trouble locating hydrants on the property.

A fire official told reporters that the fire was potentially suspicious, according to a report from CBSN Boston.

Crews responded to several other fires at around the same time, including a fire behind a school and another brush fire.