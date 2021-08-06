Five Children Die in East St. Louis Apartment Building Fire

According to a report from FOX2, five children were killed after their East St. Louis, Missouri, apartment ignited early Friday morning.

East St. Louis Fire Department (ESLFD) Assistant Chief George McClellan said the fire ignited at around 3:45 a.m. at 29th and State Streets after the children’s mother left the home to pick up another adult from work. By the time she returned, the fire had already began. She attempted to run into the building to get the children, but she was not successful.

When ESLFD crews arrived, they also found two adults outside of the home.

Four children were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth child died while being transported to the hospital.

Firefighters discovered two children in a bedroom and three others in the kitchen. The children’s ages ranged from two to nine years old.

Firefighters did not see anyone in the other occupied units inside of the apartment building. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

