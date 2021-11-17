Five Dead in Long Island (NY) House Fire

Five people were killed Tuesday night in a house fire in the Long Island town of Riverhead, New York, according to reports.

WABC reported that the five victims were all found on the top floor of a five-story, 7,000-square-foot home with four apartments. Other occupants were able to escape the fire.

The report said that firefighters arrived at the home on East 2nd Street to find flames shooting through the roof. A stairwell collapse may have prevented interior crews from accessing the trapped victims.

One Riverhead firefighter sustained a nonlife-threatening injury. Multiple departments responded to the fire, which is under investigation.

According to the department, Eastport and Flanders fire departments assisted at the scene with Jamesport standing by Riverhead headquarters, and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wading River Fire Department Rescue, Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance, and Hampton Bays Ambulance responded, along with Shirley Ambulance for rehab.

Patch: 5 Killed In Long Island House Fire

Daily Voice: Five Found Dead After Massive House Fire Breaks Out In New York

WPIX: 5 dead after fire tears through Long Island home: police