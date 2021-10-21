Five Displaced After Kitchen Fire Guts Part of Oakland (CA) Apartment Building

According to a report from KTVU, five residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon in what is being deemed an accidental kitchen fire in an apartment building in East Oakland, California. Oakland Fire Department (OFD) crews responded to the complex just after 2:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of 90th Avenue.

Update 2: Fire has been contained. One confirmed displaced resident. No reported injuries at this time. Great stop by the crews to contain this fire to just 4 of the 19 units. #OFD https://t.co/OqPmV4DgwN — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 20, 2021 Oakland Fire Department (CA)/Twitter

OFD firefighters contained the two-alarm fire to one unit. OFD officials initially said the fire spread to four of the building’s 19 units.

Update 4 & final update from 90th Ave: Quick effective fire attack by E20 and other first due companies successfully contained the fire to a single unit. 5 persons displaced. Preliminary investigation shows fire was likely accidental + started in the first floor kitchen. #OFD https://t.co/ckKT01njrJ pic.twitter.com/it6qKIiuGs — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 20, 2021 Oakland Fire Department (CA)/Twitter

All residents escaped with no injuries reported. The fire looks to have started in a first-floor apartment kitchen, OFD officials indicated.

