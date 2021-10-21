Five Displaced After Kitchen Fire Guts Part of Oakland (CA) Apartment Building

According to a report from KTVU, five residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon in what is being deemed an accidental kitchen fire in an apartment building in East Oakland, California. Oakland Fire Department (OFD) crews responded to the complex just after 2:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of 90th Avenue.
OFD firefighters contained the two-alarm fire to one unit. OFD officials initially said the fire spread to four of the building’s 19 units.
All residents escaped with no injuries reported. The fire looks to have started in a first-floor apartment kitchen, OFD officials indicated.
