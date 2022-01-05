Five Escape Santa Maria (CA) Mobile Home Fire

Lompoc Record, Calif.

Jan. 4—Five people were displaced and their family pet was killed by a fire that broke out in a mobile home on South Thornburg Street Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Santa Maria Fire personnel responded to a call of a structure fire shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street, according to Battalion Chief Evan Scott.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. Additionally, the Santa Maria Police Department responded to the fire.

All five members in the home escaped from the mobile home without injury, and were assisted by police officers, according to Scott.

Scott added firefighters attempted “extensive” resuscitation efforts on a family pet, but were not successful in saving it.

Santa Maria Fire Department personnel carry basic life support equipment for animals, such as specially-shaped masks for oxygen, according to Scott, adding that CPR is done similarly to dogs as it is people.

The displaced family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

